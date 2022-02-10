Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled Lock Upp. The makers of the show which will be arriving on February 27 shared the first look of Kangana as the host. Holding handcuffs in her hands, the actress is looking savage in a golden shimmery suit. The teaser of the reality show will be out tomorrow (February 11)

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

KANGANA RANAUT: 'LOCK UPP' FIRST LOOK - TEASER TOMORROW... #KanganaRanaut looks fierce and bold as she reveals the #FirstLook as host of her fearless reality show #LockUpp... Teaser out tomorrow... #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27 Feb 2022 on #ALTBalaji and #MXPlayer. @ektarkapoor pic.twitter.com/4disW6C0nG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2022

