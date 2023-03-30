Maidaan would feature Ajay Devgn in the avatar of a football coach. Based on a true story, the actor would be essaying the role of legendary Indian National Team’s coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The makers have dropped the upcoming film’s teaser and it glimpses ‘The Golden Era Of Indian Football. It also showcases, how the rough and tough coach gets emotional as his team gets on the field, and he expects them to play with the spirit of unity. The film directed by Amit Sharma is slated to be released in theatres on June 23. Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's Sports Drama Gets New Release Date.

Watch The Teaser Of Maidaan Below:

