Recently, fake death news of the viral "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja" Pakistan girl, Ayesha Hanif, took the internet by storm. The overnight sensation slammed her death hoax by putting up a long post on Instagram. However, amid this, Instant Bollywood shared a video on their IG page which sees Ayesha's "Mera Dil Ye" dance moves almost resembling to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "Dum Maaro Dum" performance at 1999 Millenium concert in Miami. Just look at the clip below and decide yourself. 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' Girl Ayesha Hanif Is No More? Viral Pakistani Sensation Debunks Her Death Rumour With Long Note on Insta.

Ayesha Hanif Vs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

