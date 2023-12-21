Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. The film's trailer is available in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, featuring distinct supporting actors alongside the main cast. While Rajesh Khanna's picture appears in the ticket frame in the Hindi version, the Tamil trailer showcases Kamal Haasan's image. Additionally, Radhika Apte is present in one trailer but not the other. Speaking about the story, it revolves around Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, strangers who decide to spend Christmas Eve together. However, the romantic evening takes unexpected turns as they discover hidden axes under a sofa, encounter a mysterious teddy bear, and more. This intrigue added depth to the plot.Nonetheless, it was the Tamil trailer that truly piqued the interest of netizens, leaving them captivated. It's just brilliant editing or something else? What do you thing? Check out the reactions of audience here: Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Share a Sweet Kiss in Sriram Raghavan’s Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch Tamil Trailer Of Merry Christmas:

Watch Hindi Trailer Of Merry Christmas

Audience Reaction:

Interesting...

#MerryChristmas Trailer by director Sriram Raghavan is a sheer surprise 👌 Interestingly different edit cuts for Hindi & Tamil trailer !! Releasing in languages - Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/VOX7sdaQOl — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) December 21, 2023

Can You Figure It?

the tamil trailer has some different scenes#merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/prHXdHo2jK — celina ❦ (@bollyvfx1) December 20, 2023

Details...

It is very interesting how the Hindi and the Tamil trailer of #MerryChristmas are different from each other, right from the music piece to the dialogues and the scenes too. While the Hindi version has Rajesh Khanna on a match box cover, it is Kamal Haasan in the Tamil version. ♥️ — Bhowmik Haria (@bhwmk) December 20, 2023

It Is Different

Ooh the tamil trailer is different 🥺🫶 I love it when they do region specific trailers. Also, look who it is... My cutie @SGayathrie 🥰🥺 SRK-DP is your lucky charm ship... VJS-Gayu is mine 🥰 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/wXgGPoCrqN — ஸ்ரீ | Sri (@YouGoManWhyMe) December 20, 2023

Two Different Perspective:

The trailer of #MerryChristmas made me wonder how cool it would be to release two different perceptions of the same movie in two different languages. Like Rashomon told in Hindi, and in Tamil. — Srivatsan (@LoneWolf_7126) December 21, 2023

Which One Is Your Favourite?

Totally different cuts with different moods for #MerryChristmas Hindi & Tamil.. Hindi was lil fast paced with intense, showing even shades of Serial Killer type where as Tamil one has a little melodramatic associated with it (one which builds slowly) Liked Hindi cut a lil more! https://t.co/D3lagPbEeA — Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)