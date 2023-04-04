Kajol has dropped some candid moments from their recent photoshoot. The mother-daughter duo twinned in ivory outfits for NMACC Gala, but these photos are not just about their stylish outing but their goofy moments too. The two gorgeous ladies can be seen flaunting their million dollar smiles as they pose for the camera. Kajol captioned her post as, “Mini me and me! Started off all graceful and then we became human.” Kajol And Daughter Nysa Devgn Visits Siddhivinayak Temple.

Kajol & Nysa Devgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)