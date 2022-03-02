The makers of Pathaan have shared an announcement video and revealed about the film’s release. Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Fans are simply thrilled about SRK’s return on the big screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that had released in 2018. Fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter about his return by trending ‘King Is Back’. Pathaan Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s Actioner to Hit the Big Screens on January 25, 2023 (Watch Video).

KING IS BACK

Aur jinka naam nahi hota, unka naamkaran unke saath hi kardete hai The voice of King Khan in Pathaan’s date announcement video is absolutely goosebumps! KING IS BACK! #Pathaan25thJan pic.twitter.com/mOaTekuIZE — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) March 2, 2022

Time For Celebration

Finally, the day has arrived. Our King is back with a movie announcement. Let’s celebrate and make this huge. Come on SRKIANS. Let’s make this the most liked and viewed announcement video. #Pathaan #pathan #SRK #SRKians pic.twitter.com/NkoNbyoPTR — Shailesh (@shailesshhhh) March 2, 2022

Much-Awaited Announcement

The King is Back with his most awaited film announcement#PATHAAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HmBp7MK2Ac — Shubham👑 (@iamSRKdevotee2) March 2, 2022

Yes...That's A Huge Gap

The King Of Hearts Is Here

The BEST DAY of 2022 till nowwwww!!!!! He is arriving....get ready for a massive destruction internet. KING IS BACK#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/GLWjm3bBXr — Shruti💙 (@itshru_ti) March 2, 2022

So True

The king is back to rule again w pathaan 🥵🔥#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/qaIUM2683z — Bunny (@aastapasta) March 2, 2022

Just Can't Wait To Watch Him On The Big Screen

