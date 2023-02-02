Pathaan has been a blockbuster worldwide. The spy action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan featured Salman Khan in cameo as Tiger. Before it hit the screens, there were reports of Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also making cameo in Pathaan. However, that didn’t happen and director Siddharth Anand has revealed why there was no crossover between SRK and Hrithik’s characters. In an interview with Pinkvilla he stated, “We could have got Hrithik or any other actor on board too, but to have Salman Khan and Shah Rukh in a film doing action has not happened before.” Siddharth also shared, “Obviously, there was a thought back then, but since we just started amalgamating this universe, it’s too early to bring everyone together. There should be a little thirst of getting this combination, but of course, this crossover will happen.” Is Siddharth Anand Directing Actioner With Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas? This Viral Pic of Pathaan Filmmaker Sparks Rumours!

Siddharth Anand On Hrithik Roshan Not Making Cameo In Pathaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)