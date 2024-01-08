Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor joins forces with Ajay Devgn for the highly anticipated sequel, Raid 2, following the success of the actor's 2018 release. Stepping into the sequel, Kapoor replaces Ileana D'Cruz under the direction of Rajkumar Gupta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is set to grace the big screens on November 15, 2024. Ajay Devgn will once again don the role of IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in this upcoming action-packed film. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: From Maidaan to Raid 2, Every Upcoming Film of the Bollywood Star.

Vaani Kapoor To Star Opposite Ajay Devgn In Raid 2:

VAANI KAPOOR OPP AJAY DEVGN IN ‘RAID 2’… #VaaniKapoor stars opposite #AjayDevgn in #Raid2, the sequel to #Raid [2018]… Directed by #RajkumarGupta.#Raid2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar… In *cinemas* 15 Nov 2024. pic.twitter.com/drXpHLVqur — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)