The film industry mourns the loss of esteemed filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, who succumbed to a heart attack this morning. The emotional farewell at his funeral saw his son, actor Armaan Kohli, breaking down while performing his father's last rites. Sonu Nigam, was observed consoling Armaan during this difficult moment. Rajkumar Kohli Dies at 93 of Heart Attack; Veteran Producer-Director Was Known for Making Films Like Jaani Dushman and Nagin.

