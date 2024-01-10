Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are expected to enforce a strict no-phone policy at their upcoming wedding in Goa. The couple, known for their preference for privacy, is reportedly planning an intimate destination wedding with close friends and family. Emphasising their desire to safeguard their special day, a close source shared, "They are extremely private individuals, exploring measures to ensure their privacy. For instance, they are contemplating implementing a no-phone policy for the attending guests." Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani To Get Married in Goa in an Intimate Ceremony.

