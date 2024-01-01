Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next level. A source spilled the beans about the couple’s marriage to HT. According to the details shared, Rakul and Jackky will tie the knot on February 22 in Goa. The source mentioned, “Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate. They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” The source even shared that, “Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break.” An official announcement from Rakul and Jackky is awaited! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Confirm Their Relationship Via Instagram on the Actress’ 31st Birthday! (View Pic).

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Wedding News

