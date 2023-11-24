Adding an unexpected and delightful twist to a press conference for their upcoming movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol showcased their camaraderie as they took the stage in a vibrant display of energy. The duo took everyone by surprise by dancing together to the iconic song "Duniya Haseenon Ka Mela" from Bobby Deol's earlier film, Gupt: The Hidden Truth. Adorned in stylish attires, Ranbir and Bobby brought smiles to everyone's faces, creating a memorable moment. Animal: Alia Bhatt Is Blown Away by Hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Movie Trailer; Kareena Kapoor Showers Praise on Brother!

Watch Ranbir and Bobby Dancing Here:

View this post on Instagram

