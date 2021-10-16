Whenever Ranveer Singh has posted any pictures from his photoshoot or fitness related ones on Instagram, it has set the internet on fire. So how can netizens stay calm when he posts a shirtless selfie? Well, the handsome hunk has posted a superhot picture, flaunting his flashboard abs and from industry friends to fans, all are going gaga over it. In the caption, mentioning four options, the actor has asked everyone to guess the reason behind his sweaty avatar. Well, keeping aside the four options, beauty Pooja Hegde has something else to say and it is hilarious. She dropped a comment on his post that read, “Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna”.

Ranveer Singh’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Pooja Hegde’s Comment

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)