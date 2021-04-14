Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has teamed up with popular filmmaker S Shankar (Shankar Shanmugam) for a PAN India project. The yet-to-be-titled flick is said to be an official remake of Chiyaan Vikram's Tamil film Anniyan. This is a piece of huge news. Have a look.

Check It Out:

BIGGG NEWS... RANVEER SINGH - SHANKAR TEAM UP FOR NEW FILM... Director #Shankar and #RanveerSingh join hands for a PAN-#India film... OFFICIAL adaptation of #Tamil film #Anniyan... Produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada [#PEN Studios]... Starts mid-2022... Co-produced by God Bless Ent. pic.twitter.com/V9Q0wcfd5D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2021

