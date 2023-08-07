Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has hit century at the box office! The family entertainer has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India in 10 days of its release. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, directed by Karan Johar, stands at a total of Rs 105.08 crore. Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner ‘Rani’ As She Bedazzles in a Bright Pink Saree for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Success Party (See Pics).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Collections

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 💯 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/o3GHHnFgqa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2023

