Riteish Deshmukh is super impressed with Runway 34. As he took to his Twitter and lauded Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh's performances from the upcoming movie. He also called Devgn, who also happens to the director of the flick a 'BOMB'. Runway 34: Makers Introduce Ajay Devgn As Captain Vikrant Khanna And Amitabh Bachchan As Narayan Vedant (View Posters).

Check It Out:

Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB! pic.twitter.com/JDFypMkNkM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 27, 2022

