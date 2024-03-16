Ruslaan is the upcoming action entertainer directed by Karan L Butani. Starring Aayush Sharma in the titular role, the film introduces Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady in her debut film. The makers have released a new poster unveiling Sushrii's striking look from the movie. She is dressed in an off-shoulder outfit with a plunging neckline, appearing in an action-packed scene alongside her co-star. Ruslaan: Rohit Shetty Unveils Action-Packed Teaser of Aayush Sharma Starrer (Watch Video).

Sushrii Mishraa In Ruslaan

