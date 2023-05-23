Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan are set to work together again after 16 years of hiatus. The two are teaming up for an action thriller film planned for streaming giant Netflix. Siddharth, however, will only produce this film under his banner, Marflix Productions, while one of his ADs will take on the directorial duties. The yet-untitled project is said to be a massive-scale actioner that will eventually be developed into a major franchise. Although the plot and further details of the film are currently under tight wraps. The film is expected to go into production in the third quarter of this year. Adipurush Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan Bring Back the Epic Ramayana on Screen (Watch Video).
