Salman Khan, riding high on the success of Tiger 3, had a hilarious encounter at an event in Mumbai with a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan. The fan attempted a Pathaan-Tiger reel during the promotions of Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri's film Farrey. In the viral video, Salman couldn't hold back his laughter as the fan did his best to mimic Shah Rukh Khan, saying, 'Pathaan aur Tiger yaha hai.' The actor burst into fits of laughter after each take, unable to contain himself, turning the event into a riot of giggles. From Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Prabhas’ Salaar to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, IMDb Shares List of Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2023.

Check Out Salman Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

