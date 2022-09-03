Salman Khan has fans across the globe and the video that has taken internet by storm is enough to prove that these admirers would go to any lengths to showcase their love for the superstar. This viral video shows the actor’s doppelgangers mimicking his mannerisms from some of his popular films including Tere Naam, Dabangg, Sultan and more. Dressed as Bhai and flaunting his popular films’ looks, this video will leave you in splits. There are a few who have even labelled this stage act as ‘Salman Khan Multiverse’ on Twitter. Azam Ansari Aka Salman Khan’s Doppelganger Makes Instagram Reels on Railway Bridge in Lucknow; Booked (Watch Video).

Bhai’s Doppelgangers

Sab ke sab selmon hai faale 😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/VjNAssfMNt — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) September 1, 2022

SK Multiverse

True That

LOL

To Another Level

Multiverse of Madness — Shawshank Rajemption (@ShashankJaswal7) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)