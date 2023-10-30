Salman Khan took the internet by storm after he was spotted at a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was seated next to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez. Now, day after the match, the bhaijaan of Bollywood took to Instagram and shared how he had an 'amazing' time at his first live boxing match experience. He also shared a picture from the match on Insta which sees little glimpse of Ronaldo in backdrop. Cristiano Ronaldo, Salman Khan Spotted Seated Next to Each Other During Tyson Fury Vs Francis Ngannou Boxing Fight in Saudi Arabia, Pic Goes Viral.

Salman Khan's Insta Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Cristiano Ronaldo in Pic Shared by Salman on Insta:

Salman Khan in Riyadh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)