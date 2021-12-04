Sara Ali Khan is promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re to the fullest. Her recently released song from the movie titled Chaka Chak has been creating waves online. Now, tapping on the trend, Sara shared a video on Instagram that sees her dancing on Chaka Chak with none other than Madhuri Dixit. In the clip, both the ladies could be seen grooving to the track and also add MD's iconic number, Channe Ke Khet Mein steps in between. Fun and visual treat indeed!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

