Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story Teaser: Tushar Hiranandani Directs the Tell-All Tale of Abdul Karim Telgi in This Follow Up to Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 (Watch Video)
Tushar Hiranandani has directed Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story, which is a follow up to Hansal Mehta's series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Scam 2003 will release on SonyLIV on September 2.
Socially Team Latestly| Aug 04, 2023 08:23 PM IST