Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story is the tell-all story of Abdul Karim Telgi who pulled off one of the biggest scams in India. Tushar Hiranandani has directed this SonyLIV series. The Telgi Story's first glimpse is now out! The series will give us deep details about the scammer who printed fake stamp paper, and gaining the machines he needed he hired over 300 people who deceived banks, insurance companies and many others. The amount of his scam was 30,000 crore. Hansal Mehta, Who Achieved Success With Scam 1992, Is Now Venturing Into the Series Format Once Again With Scoop.

Watch Scam 2003 First Look Here:

