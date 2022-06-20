Shabaash Mithu trailer was unveiled earlier on June 20 morning. The sports drama is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 15. Now, former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and heaped praise on the trailer and the while team of the movie. Tendulkar wrote, "The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team." Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Pays a Perfect Tribute to the Legendary Cricketer Mithali Raj (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heartwarming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team. https://t.co/ORUvwD7d2I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2022

