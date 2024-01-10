In a trending throwback video, former Rajya Sabha minister Amar Singh and Shah Rukh Khan are seen at an award show. Singh expresses admiration for SRK's unwavering grace and respectfulness as a person. He acknowledges having good and bad days with Khan but praises the actor for never treating him poorly. Singh underlines Shah Rukh Khan's significant stature in his statement. Shah Rukh Khan Warmly Hugs and Clicks Photos With ISRO Team and Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Heroes at Recent Event (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan and Amar Singh:

