The trailer of Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies was unveiled today. From fans to industry members, social media is flooded with praises for the promo of this film starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and others. Shah Rukh Khan has praised the trailer of The Archies. Sharing the video clip, SRK mentioned in the caption of his Insta post, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment.” The Archies Trailer Out! Arjun Kapoor Writes Sis Khushi Kapoor Is ‘Just Looking Like a WOW’ in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix Film!

Shah Rukh Khan About The Archies Trailer

