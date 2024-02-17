Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, with their children Misha and Zain, attended the wedding of Mira's best friend in Delhi. Mira shared some beautiful moments from the event on Instagram Stories, including a picture with Shahid and friends and another with her friend, managing her son Zain. In a beautiful pink dress, Misha was also featured playing at the wedding. Mira captioned one photo, "When the bestie was a bridey #bridalparty." Check out the photos she shared below! Shahid Kapoor Celebrates Valentine's Day Sans Mira Rajput, Reveals His 'Date' in Hilarious Video – WATCH.

Mira Rajput's Instagram Stories

Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Mira Rajput's Instagram Story

Mira Rajput's Insta

