On Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill shared an adorable video on Instagram, and if you're afraid of dogs, you'll relate to it. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen trying to muster up the courage to love the dog. As the dog approaches, she screams, 'Mumma, mumma, mumma'. Someone can also be heard saying, 'kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen)'. Shehnaaz then returns back to her seat and adorably pats the dog on the head as everyone sings 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon'. Shehnaaz Gill Trends on Twitter After She Aces Ramp Walk at Lakme Fashion Week; Fans Are in Awe of Her Ravishing Look (Check Tweets).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

