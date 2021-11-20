Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and posted a series of clicks that sees him dressed in traditional attire. The actor captioned the fashionable pics as, "Dilli ki Shaadi." Yes, the lad attended a cousin's wedding in Delhi. Now, a video from the event has gone viral online which sees Sid dancing to superhit Ranjha song from his film Shershaah. In another clip, we also see him grooving to the beats of Morni. The actor seemed in a jolly mood!

Sidharth Malhotra Dancing at Wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@cricbollybuzz)

Sidharth Malhotra's in Sherwani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

