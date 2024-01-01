Sonam Kapoor expressed deep gratitude for the life she has been blessed with in a heartfelt Instagram post on New Year’s Day. The actress reflected on the significant events of the past year, including embracing parenthood, the transformative impact it had on her ‘emotionally, physically, and spiritually’. She also shared insights into her husband Anand Ahuja’s health journey, restarting her work, navigating through the ongoing challenges, moving into new homes and balancing precious moments with family and friends. Sonam concluded her thoughtful note by expressing her hopes for peace and joy in the world and conveying her profound gratitude and humility for the life she has been given. Happy New Year 2024! Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanjay Dutt, Mallika Sherawat and More Celebs Extend Heartfelt Greetings to Fans on New Year’s Day.

Sonam Kapoor’s Note On New Year 2024

