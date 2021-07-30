Sonu Nigam celebrates his birthday and what can be better but to talk about his epic voice. Most of the time, singing live could be a bit taxing but when you are Sonu, it comes in effortlessly. An old video of the singer singing BR Chopra's Mahabharat's title track which proves the versatility of Nigam.

#HappyBirthdaySonuNigam 🌹🎂 Birthday wishes to one of the most talented & popular playback singers of current era, #SonuNigam 16 years old Sonu Nigam singing title track of epic TV serial #Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/QUAOHMERNV — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) July 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)