Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was initially scheduled to release in 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic. The film will now release in theatres on April 30, 2021.

Check Out The Announcement Tweet Here:

Wishing the entire team all the best for our dhamakedaar film and loads of love to the birthday boy #RohitShetty. It's always a blast to work with you, here's to many more!!! pic.twitter.com/MulV51CaiS — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)