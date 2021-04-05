Sooryavanshi gets postponed too. Maharashtra Government has ordered to shut theatres once again owing to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. According to Rohit Shetty's management team, the director had a chat with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray yesterday. Shetty decided to postpone the release. Sooryavanshi was slated to release on April 30.

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet on Sooryavanshi

