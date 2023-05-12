Suhana Khan's pictures with Orhan Awatramani from Sandeep Khosla's birthday bash has taken internet by storm. In the viral photos, the starkid can be seen posing in a red strappy dress alongside BFF Orry. The two seem to be enjoying each other's company at the party, as we get to see SRK's daughter flashing a bright smile for the cam. Have a look. Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Suhana Khan on Becoming the Face of Maybelline, Lauds Her Confident Mannerisms and Style (Watch Video).

Suhana Khan With Orry:

