Days after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma revealed that the Oscar-winning track "Jai Ho" was composed by Sukhwinder Singh and not AR Rahman, the singer has rubbished the claims and said that the Slumdog Millionaire song was entirely Rahman's work. The song "Jai Ho" from Danny Boyle's 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire became a global sensation after it won the Best Original Song at the Academy Award. While the song was originally composed for Salman Khan's 2008 film Yuvvraaj, Ram Gopal Varma, in an interview with a film companion, revealed that the tune was made by Sukhwinder Singh. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer clarified that it was indeed Rahman who composed the song, and he only sang it. He said, "I have only sung it. Ram Gopal Varma ji koi choti hasti toh nahi hain, shayad unhe kuch galat pata chala hoga."

Sukhwinder Singh Denies Ram Gopal Varma’s Claims That He Composed “Jai Ho”

