Actor Sunny Deol delivered one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2023 with Gadar 2. The actor took to his Instagram to share a post summing up his successful year, which marked his much-needed comeback in Bollywood. Deol expressed his gratitude towards a successful 2023 and added that he looks forward to 2024. Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel made headlines as people stormed in theatres to watch the movie. The film made almost Rs 700 crore worldwide. Year Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sunny Deol Get The Best Grades at Box Office This Year - Here's How!

Check Out Sunny Deol’s Recent Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)