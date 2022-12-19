Sussanne Khan took to Instagram and wished her beau Arslan Goni on his birthday today via a lovey-dovey post on Instagram. She shared a beautiful video wishing her man which saw many pictures of the couple from their outings and vacations. Khan also called him 'my love'. Aww! Sussanne Khan Shares PDA Packed Video From Her California Vacay With Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni!

Sussanne Khan Wishes Arslan Goni:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)