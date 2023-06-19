Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are Bollywood's newest couple and may just be Bollywood's Barbie and Ken too! How? You ask. Well, a fan reacted to a picture of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma where she is seen pushing his face away while looking at the camera for the photoshoot, and captioned the photo "She is everything. He is just Vijay." A fan account of Vijay noticed the tweet and replied "I kinda agree" Tamannaah then reacted to his tweet with emojis of a man wearing a crown. Lust Stories 2: Rumoured Couple Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Are Goofy and Sexy in New Pics Shared by Netflix; Anthology Movie Arrives on OTT Platform From June 29!

She's Everything. He's Just Vijay.

Vijay Would Probably Agree Too

I kinda agree https://t.co/4SsbMUuJEl — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) June 19, 2023

She Agrees Too!

Original Netflix Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

