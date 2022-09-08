Thank God's first look poster of Sidharth Malhotra from Indra Kumar directorial Thank God is finally out, The makers shared a poster of the film on social media which shows Sidharth is seen in a stylish suit. The film also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh is set for a theatrical release on October 25. Thank God: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Slated for Diwali Release; Trailer Out on September 9.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God Poster

