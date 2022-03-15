Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty’s film The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Agnihotri is definitely unstoppable. The historical-thriller drama after successfully running for four days has now collected a total of Rs 42.20 crore. The flick is a smashing hit in the ticket window. The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi Is a Winner; Mints a Total of Rs 27.15 Crore!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/yyd2qbwcB1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)