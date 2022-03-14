Vivek Agnihotri’s film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty The Kashmir Files made a phenomenal growth on Day 3. The flick has been announced as a winner in the ticket window. The historical-thriller drama's collection after Day 3 stands at a total of Rs 27.15 crore. The growth of the movie is really terrific in the box office. The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 2: Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 12.05 Crore!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FsKN36sDCp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)