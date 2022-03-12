The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, released in theatres on March 11. During the promotion of the film in Hyderabad, the filmmaker had stated, “The Kashmir Files movie is based on true stories and about the genocide against Kashmiri Hindus. The movie was made after collecting testimonies from the victim and conducting four years of research.” The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi in the lead, has opened to positive response from the critics. They have mentioned that it showcases hard-hitting reality.

Hindustan Times – Showing the events in the most brutal and explosive manner, Agnihotri’s narrative triggers varied emotions coupled with some of the finest performances, emotionally moving scenes and a few barbaric sequences.

Deccan Herald – Performances by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar make it a compelling watch. The film could continue to be a talking point due to effective synchronisation of mythology, ancient history of Kashmir, JNU’s internal politics, diplomacy of media, Indian Army and abrogation of Article 370.

Jagran – The Kashmir Files is a film which engages you towards an experience that just touches that emotive nerve and puts you back to normal. The sensible subject such as this deserved as much sensibility as much it made sense.

India.com – The Kashmir Files is a hard-hitting film that tries to unearth the dark reality of an era gone by. It is not for the faint-hearted as it gets disturbing and gruesome while detailing stories of the past.

