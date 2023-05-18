The Supreme Court directed the makers of The Kerala Story to ensure that the movie carries a disclaimer stating that the film is a fictionalised version of events and there is no authentic data to back up the figure of conversion (of women to Islam) is 32,000. The Kerala Story: Supreme Court Stays Mamata Banerjee Government’s Order Banning Screening of Adah Sharma's Movie in West Bengal.

