Back in 1992, Khiladi had released on this day and Akshay Kumar's fate transformed forever. Director Abbas-Mustan reminisced about the movie with a heartfelt tweet and a throwback picture of them with the actor. It was their first hit and so was Akshay's.

Check out Abbas-Mustan's tweet about Akshay Kumar's Khiladi

Today marks #29YearsofKhiladi. The first hit of our career. Feels like yesterday with its memories still so vivid in our minds. Remembering the entire team of this very special movie on this very special day. ❤️@akshaykumar @iamjohnylever #venus pic.twitter.com/Ehub8x2MXz — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) June 5, 2021

