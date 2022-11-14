The film Uunchai is an adventure drama helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani among others, the film has had decent collections within three days of its release. The total collection of Uunchai stands at Rs 10.16 crore. Uunchai Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani's Film Celebrates Friendship in Heartwarming Manner! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Uunchai Box Office Update

#Uunchai touches uunchai on Day 3… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Fantastic trending on limited screens/tight showcasing… Double digit weekend indicates the power of content… Fri 1.81 cr, Sat 3.64 cr, Sun 4.71 cr. Total: ₹ 10.16 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Qfsz1kTo0G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2022

