Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding this month happens to be one of the most trending topics online. Even though there is no official confirmation on this, the rumours are quite strong. Amid these speculations, ahead of the big day, our photographers clicked ace designer/stylist Anaita Shroff arriving at Kat's residence. She also happens to be a close friend of the actress. Well, seems like nothing stays a secret for long. Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina's wedding is said to take place on December 9 at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district.

Anaita Shroff At Katrina Kaif's Residence:

