Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal shared a rare throwback pic of his son from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s Asoka in 2001. Shershah Director Vishnuvardhan was also a part of the picture and he wrote who could have imagined both of these winning the Best Actor and Best director award in 2022. Adipurush: Twitterati Finds Renewed Appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra One After Teaser of Prabhas’ Film is Out; Is VFX the Reason?

Check Out the Pic Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Kaushal (@shamkaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)