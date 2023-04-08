Anurag Basu has donned the chef’s hat on the sets of his upcoming film Metro… In Dino! Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram and showed how the filmmaker was preparing ‘Anda Dosa’ for him. This video will not just make one slurp, but every foodie will also get to know Anurag Basu’s version of ‘Anda Dosa’. Metro In Dino: Anurag Basu's Anthology, Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, To Release on December 8.

Anurag Basu Prepares ‘Anda Dosa’

