Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, which released in theatres during September 2022 is coming on OTT soon. Reportedly, the action thriller is all set to premiere on JioCinema on May 12. However, a few reports also claim that the movie will stream from May 8, and so an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Helmed by Pushkar–Gayathri, the flick is an Hindi remake of Tamil movie of the same name. Vikram Vedha Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan Dish Out A Sumptuous Cinematic Treat! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Vikram Vedha on JioCinema:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)