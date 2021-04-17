Vivek Oberoi has taken to Twitter to squash rumours that he has been hospitalised in Chennai. He asserts that he is doing absolutely fine in Mumbai. He also offers condolences to the family of actor Vivek who we lost today. Probably, people mistook him for the late actor.

Check out Vivek Oberoi's tweet here...

There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai,I would like to clarify that I am safe & healthy with my family in Mumbai,but deeply saddened to hear abt the demise of @Actor_Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 17, 2021

